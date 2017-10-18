Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown to Feature Armenia and Artsakh

ARTSAKH – On October 18, CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” taped a 45 minute segment on food and culture in Armenia and Artsakh. The season 11 episode is slated to air in the Spring of 2018.

Bourdain is introduced to dishes in the Shushi region of Artsakh including, jingalov bread, shila stew, Armenian kabobs, homemade yogurt and mulberry and cornelian cherry oghi.

Civilnet and ANI reporter Tatul Hakobyan is featured in the episode, discussing interrelations between Armenia and Turkey and the current situation in Artsakh.

Parts Unknown, a five time Emmy Award winning show has been on the air since 2013, and follows Anthony Bourdain, world-renowned chef and best-selling author, as he travels the globe to uncover the little-known, off-the-road, and sometimes seemingly-familiar areas of the world in a celebration of their diverse foods and culture. In doing so, the program highlights the food, history and culture of various countries throughout the world. In the past, Bourdain has traveled to nearby nations such as Iran, Turkey, Russia and Georgia.