Top Posts
Home Armenia Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown to Feature Armenia and Artsakh
ArmeniaArts & CultureArtsakhEntertainmentFeaturedNewsWorld

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown to Feature Armenia and Artsakh

October 18, 2017

ARTSAKH – On October 18, CNN’s “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown” taped a 45 minute segment on food and culture in Armenia and Artsakh. The season 11 episode is slated to air in the Spring of 2018.

Bourdain is introduced to dishes in the Shushi region of Artsakh including, jingalov bread, shila stew, Armenian kabobs, homemade yogurt and mulberry and cornelian cherry oghi.

Civilnet and ANI reporter Tatul Hakobyan is featured in the episode, discussing interrelations between Armenia and Turkey and the current situation in Artsakh.

Parts Unknown, a five time Emmy Award winning show has been on the air since 2013, and follows Anthony Bourdain, world-renowned chef and best-selling author, as he travels the globe to uncover the little-known, off-the-road, and sometimes seemingly-familiar areas of the world in a celebration of their diverse foods and culture. In doing so, the program highlights the food, history and culture of various countries throughout the world. In the past, Bourdain has traveled to nearby nations such as Iran, Turkey, Russia and Georgia.

0 comment
4
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Turkish Presidential Report Calls for New Trial in Dink Murder Plot

February 21, 2012

ԱԶԳԱՅԻՆ ԵՐԵՔ ԿՈՒՍԱԿՑՈՒԹԻՒՆՆԵՐԸ ԽՍՏՕՐԷՆ ԿԸ ԴԱՏԱՊԱՐՏԵՆ ԱՏՐՊԷՅՃԱՆԱԿԱՆ ՈՏՆՁԳՈՒԹԻՒՆՆԵՐԸ

April 4, 2016

Armenian Villagers, Ecologists Protest Against New Mining Facility

April 20, 2011

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Roni Margulies

December 24, 2015

Armenian Currency Rebounds Strongly

December 18, 2014

Israel’s Minister: Not a Single Obstacle for Development of Relationship with Armenia

July 28, 2017

Foreign Minister Must Take Pro-Active Steps

January 26, 2015

Fresno Armenian Community to Break Ground on Genocide Monument

October 9, 2014

Relatives Of 2008 March 1 Victims: Kocharian Has no Moral Right to Again Govern Armenia

January 15, 2014

Armenia-Turkey Border as Depicted on American and European Maps of 1922-1925

December 10, 2013

Leave a Comment























 