Tigran Paskevychian’s “Oh, Fatherland, Cold and Sweet” Documentary at Ararat-Eskijian Museum

December 1, 2016

MISSION HILLS — Ararat-Eskijian Museum will be screening “Oh, Fatherland, Cold and Sweet” Documentary covering 1949 massive exile and repressions committed by Stalin Regime against repatriates”. The event will be followed by a conversation in Armenian/English with Film maker Tigran Paskevychian moderated by independent researcher Missak Kelechian.

The event will be held on Sunday December 11th, 4pm, Ararat-Eskijian Museum-Sheen Chapel, 15105 Mission Hills Road, Mission Hills, CA. 91343

Mr. Paskevichian, born in Yerevan, studied philology in Yerevan State University. He held various posts from 1986 through 2004. Since 2004 he has been in film production & Journalism and the author of 20 films Scenarios. The “Coming Full Circle” is dedicated to 1946- 1949 “Great Repatriation of Armenians. “Oh, Fatherland, Cold and Sweet” is about Armenian Repatriates in Gulags & Siberian Exile. His documentaries have been screened in USA, Russia, and France as well as all over Armenia.

For more information about the presentation contact the Ararat-Eskijian Museum at (747) 500-7585 or ararat-eskijian-museum@netzero.net,

