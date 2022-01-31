Author
YEREVAN — Armenian opposition MP Hayk Mamijanyan has voted against a European Parliamentary Assembly resolution praising the achievements of the democratic reform process in Armenia. Also voting against the resolution were representatives of Turkey and Azerbaijan.

The resolution adopted by PACE was adopted by a vote of 50 for, 14 against and 16 abstentions.

Mamijanyan, who is a member of Serzh Sarkisian’s “I Have Honor” block, justified his decision to vote against the resolution, claiming that it was a “pro-Nikol” not “pro-Armenian” resolution.

