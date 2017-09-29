First Armenia-Made Electric Car Showcased at DigiTec Expo 2017

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The first Armenia-made self-driving electric car was showcased at DigiTec Expo 2017 technological exhibition that kicked off in Yerevan today.

Gurgen Mardoyan, member of the engineering team that has developed the concept – hopes time will come for its serial production in Armenia.

“Today we witness a revolution in the automotive industry. This is a period when new organizations that offer innovative products have a chance to proceed,” Gurgen Mardoyan told Public Radio of Armenia.

“Tesla is a role model for us. That means small firms in small countries are trying to develop something new to be able to develop. We have talked to many people and we do hope we’ll succeed,” Mardoyan added.

Engineering City – a group of about 20 engineers – designed the car in cooperation with a number of well-known foreign companies.

About 150 local and foreign companies are showcase the latest technologies at DigiTec Expo 2017, including delegations from Japan, China, India, Sweden, Russia, USA, Canada and other countries. Foreign companies include Dahua Technology from China, Hitachi Construction Machinery Eurasia and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from Japan, Ericsson from Sweden, Jabra from Denmark and others.

DigiTec Expo is the biggest technological exhibition in the region, as well as B2B, B2C communicative platform. The 3-day Expo is held under the slogan “Fest for Armenian techno-society”.