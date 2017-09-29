Top Posts
Home Armenian Aivazovsky Painting, Stolen in 1976, Found at Auction in Switzerland
ArmenianArts & CultureNewsWorld

Aivazovsky Painting, Stolen in 1976, Found at Auction in Switzerland

September 29, 2017

ZURICH — Aivazovsky’s Sea painting, which had been stolen from Russia, is taken off sale of a Swiss auction, representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk said on Friday, according to TASS Agency.

“Russia’s branch of Interpol with support from the Russian Ministry of Culture have found the stolen painting, which is a part of the Russian cultural heritage,” the source quotes her as saying.

The specialists have learned that at the Koller auction in Switzerland Aivazovsky’s View on Revel, painted in 1845, was exhibited. The painting’s original name is the Sea.

“The painting was stolen from the Dmitrov Kremlin Museum in 1976,” she continued. “As a result of cooperation between the Interpol and the Swiss counterparts, the stolen painting, which estimated value is more than one million dollars, was taken off the auction.” Authorized representatives are working on returning the painting to Russia.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Former U.S. Ambassador John Marshall Evans Calls Armenian Genocide Denial \’Worst Alternative Fact\’ of the Century

April 27, 2017

Armenian Genocide Film Takes Center Stage in London

December 1, 2014

Preach Art, Not War

June 30, 2014

Pope Francis to Celebrate Mass on Sunday to Mark Armenian Genocide 100th Anniversary

April 8, 2015

How Will the Canadian Museum for Human Rights Represent Genocide?

February 18, 2012

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized the Armenian Genocide: Hamit Bozarslan

June 9, 2016

NKR Army Averts Another Incursion Attempt by Azerbaijan Forces

August 28, 2015

Eurovision 2015: Mary-Jean O’Doherty from Australia Fifth Member of Genealogy Group

March 3, 2015

NATO Week Kicks Off in Armenia with Exhibition Dedicated to Armenian Peacekeepers

November 2, 2015

21st Anniversary of Armenians’ Massacre in Baku Commemorated

January 13, 2011

Leave a Comment























 