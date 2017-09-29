Aivazovsky Painting, Stolen in 1976, Found at Auction in Switzerland

ZURICH — Aivazovsky’s Sea painting, which had been stolen from Russia, is taken off sale of a Swiss auction, representative of the Russian Interior Ministry Irina Volk said on Friday, according to TASS Agency.

“Russia’s branch of Interpol with support from the Russian Ministry of Culture have found the stolen painting, which is a part of the Russian cultural heritage,” the source quotes her as saying.

The specialists have learned that at the Koller auction in Switzerland Aivazovsky’s View on Revel, painted in 1845, was exhibited. The painting’s original name is the Sea.

“The painting was stolen from the Dmitrov Kremlin Museum in 1976,” she continued. “As a result of cooperation between the Interpol and the Swiss counterparts, the stolen painting, which estimated value is more than one million dollars, was taken off the auction.” Authorized representatives are working on returning the painting to Russia.