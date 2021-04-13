Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

The City of Glendale Armenian Genocide Committee announced today, that it will televise its 20th Annual Armenian Genocide Commemoration event on local channel GTV6 on April 24, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The event was held at the historic Alex Theater in past years prior to the pandemic.

The program will feature an array of speakers ranging from government officials to community leaders, including musical and dance performances and news clips marking the 106th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, as well as honoring the heroic fallen soldiers of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) War.

“I am very proud of the hard work that our Committee put in for the program this year. The Armenian community suffered a tremendous loss recently in Artsakh and we hope to pay tribute to the memories of our soldiers who heroically defended our Homeland, while also honoring our ancestors who perished during the Genocide,” said Vrej Agajanian, former Glendale Mayor and current Councilmember serving as Chairman of the City of  Glendale Armenian Genocide Committee.

“It is important to shine a light on past injustices so that history does not repeat itself as it did when Adolf Hitler committed the Holocaust after his famous quote: ‘Who after all today speaks of the annihilation of the Armenians?’ This is what we are aiming to achieve through our annual program – recognition of the past to prevent future injustices,” Agajanian added.

To watch the televised program on April 24, tune in to Channel 6 (Spectrum) or Channel 99 (AT&T). For non-Glendale residents, please visit Facebook.com/MyGlendale or Youtube.com/MyGlendale for more information.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Friendship Declaration Signed Between Artsakh’s Askeran and French Bouc-Bel-Air

On November 19, within the framework of the visit of Minister of…

UN Agency Protests Lease of Historic Armenian Church in Northren Cyprus

CYPRUS — An organization for religious foundations in northen Cyprus (occupied by…

Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Visits Guiligian School

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Minister of Diaspora Hranush Hakobian visited on Monday the…

UPDATED – BREAKING NEWS – Azerbaijan Bombarding Artsakh’s Civilian Settlements, Including Capital Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT (Armenpress) — The Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery…