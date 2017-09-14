Top Posts
Home News Aleksandr Lapshin Arrives in Israel After Azerbaijani Presidential Pardon
NewsWorld

Aleksandr Lapshin Arrives in Israel After Azerbaijani Presidential Pardon

September 14, 2017

TEL AVIV — Israeli-Russian blogger Aleksandr Lapshin, who was imprisoned in Azerbaijan landed in Israel Thursday following his pardon and release earlier in the week. Lapshin was being accompanied by his mother, Bella Lapshina, on his September 14 flight to Tel Aviv.

Aliyev pardoned Lapshin on September 11 while the blogger was receiving medical assistance for what Aliyev’s adviser, Ali Hasanov, said was an attempted suicide in prison.

Lapshin was detained in Belarus in 2016 and extradited to Azerbaijan, where he was charged with for visiting Nagorno-Karabakh republic.

Lapshin was greeted at the airport by his family and Zionist Union Knesset member Ksenia Svetlova, who was involved in efforts to help the blogger and his family.

Israeli newspaper Haaretz, citing senior Israeli officials, reported that Lapshin’s pardon had come as a surprise.

The officials, who were not named in the report, said that it was likely Lapshin was pardoned because Baku authorities became concerned after he tried to commit suicide, and were worried he could die in prison.

According to the report, Lapshin’s legal representative told the Azerbaijan State News Agency that his client had tried to kill himself during the prolonged negotiations for him to be extradited to Israel. In July, he asked to be moved to Israel, where his family lives, and turned down an offer to be imprisoned in Russia

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Multiple Blasts Rock Azeri Ammunition Depot Engulfed by Fire

August 28, 2017

Armenia Rules Out Change in OSCE Minsk Group Format

June 4, 2015

Mr. Joseph Berman Unqualified for Superior Court

March 2, 2014

Armenian Patriarch Urges the Settlement of the Humanitarian Crisis in Syria

July 3, 2013

Ararat Eskijian Museum Conference: “Honoring Those Who Helped Rescue a Generation of Armenian Survivors (1915-1930)”

February 22, 2014

Renowned Canadian-Armenian Photographer Hrair Hawk Khacherian to Present His Book \”100 1915-2015\”

December 17, 2015

Matthew Karanian Receives ‘Service to Humanity Award’ from Bucknell University

April 10, 2017

Illustrated Lecture “Armenia, Australia & the Great War” by Vicken Babkenian

September 17, 2016

18th Century Armenian Church on Sale in Turkey

February 26, 2016

Acclaimed Turkish Writer Yasar Kemal Passes Away

March 1, 2015

Leave a Comment























 