Top Posts
Home Academia Armenian Students Win 8 Medals at International Math Olympiad
AcademiaArmeniaNews

Armenian Students Win 8 Medals at International Math Olympiad

August 8, 2017

YEREVAN (Panorama.am) — The teams of the Yerevan State University (YSU), American University of Armenia (AUA), and the Russian-Armenian University (RAU) took part in the Annual International Mathematics Competition (IMC) in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria held from July 27 – August 6, 2017.

As the ministry of science and education reported in a release, overall 331 participants from 71 universities participated in the competition, where the Armenian teams won two gold, two silver, and two bronze medals.

According to the source, the Yerevan State University was represented by 4 participants, with two of them – Albert Gevorgyan and Vazgen Mikayelyan, claiming gold medals, while Avetik Karagukyan and Gevorg Mnatsakanyan won silver medals. The Olympiad was held both in the individual and team competition.

In the individual competition Albert Gevorgyan was placed the 15th, the YSU team took the seventh place in the team competition which is unprecedented result for the university.

Other Armenian students – Artyom Kosyan of the American University and Hrachya Kocharyan of the Slavonic University claimed bronze medals.

According to the release, the Israeli Nation team was declared the winner of the Math Olympiad, followed by teams of St. Petersburg State University and Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

Yerevan Claims Progress In Karabakh Talks

March 14, 2011

Turkey Refuses US Request to Use Its Airbases to Fight ISIS

September 11, 2014

Armenians Are Skeptical About Government’s Anti-Corruption Fight

November 16, 2016

Freedom of the Net Report 2013 Ranks Armenia Among “Free” Countries

October 3, 2013

Samvel Babayan Denies Arms Smuggling

March 24, 2017

Boston University Launches New Minor in Holocaust and Genocide Studies

November 2, 2016

FMs Nalbandian and Lavrov Sign Plan of Consultations

March 10, 2016

Turkey Has Been Party to Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict, Turkish Professor Says

May 31, 2016

Professors Discuss Denial of Armenian Genocide

November 10, 2015

Nagorno-Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan Visits Shoushi

May 2, 2014

Leave a Comment























 