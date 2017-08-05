300th Anniversary of the Foundation of Mekhitarists Congregation in San Lazzaro

YEREVAN (Armradio) — This year is the 300th anniversary of San Lazzaro Island in Venice to become the home of the Mekhitarists.

Late in September a symposium will be held in Metsamor historical and archeological museum, Armenia Sputnik reports. The symposium is dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the foundation of the Mekhitarists Congregation in San Lazzaro. It is aimed at introducing the activity of the Congregation to the public.

Besides the Congregation representatives, Armenian and foreign scientists will be invited, Artavazd Zakyan, the head of the Metsamor historical culture preserve said.

According to him, archeological excavations have been carried out for several years in the territory of Metsamor. The production times of the handiworks unearthed range from Bronze Age to the Late Middle Ages.

Various educational and cultural events are often organized in Metsamor museum to make it interesting for the public and more appealing to the tourists, Zakyan said.