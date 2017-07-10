Top Posts
Home Armenia FM Nalbandian: Azerbaijani Leadership Bears Full Responsibility for the Consequences of its Provocations
ArmeniaArtsakhNewsPolitics

FM Nalbandian: Azerbaijani Leadership Bears Full Responsibility for the Consequences of its Provocations

July 10, 2017

CHISINA — As long as Azerbaijan doesn’t fulfill its obligations assumed under the 1994-1995 trilateral ceasefire agreements, refuses to implement the agreements reached at the Vienna and St. Petersburg summits, in particular, concerning the installation of investigative mechanism for ceasefire violations which can serve also as a preventive mechanism, the leadership of Azerbaijan bears the entire responsibility for the consequences of its provocations, Edward Nalbandian – Foreign Minister of Armenia, said at the press conference in Chisinau following the informal ministerial meeting of the Eastern Partnership.

“The Azerbaijani representatives, again by abusing this platform, deliver provocative statements instead of talking about the topic of the agenda, the cooperation within the Eastern Partnership. Security in our region remains under danger due to Azerbaijan’s constant threats of use of force in the context of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. In April 2016 Azerbaijan unleashed a large-scale aggression against Artsakh which was accompanied by gross violations of international humanitarian law, atrocities committed against civilians, including children, women and elderly people, tortures of the victims’ bodies, beheadings in DAESH style”, the Armenian FM said.

FM Nalbandian announced that on July 4 the Azerbaijani leadership again, as many times before, used its own people as a human shield to bombard Nagorno Karabkah with heavy artillery, including TR-107 multiple rocket launchers. In response, the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army had to take countermeasures against the Azerbaijani aggressive actions.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

It Is Our Moral Obligation to Recognize Armenian Genocide – Israeli MP

May 23, 2011

Armenia’s Armed Forced Should Be Prepared For All Contingencies

February 1, 2012

Karabakh Defense Army Shows Military Hardware Left on the Battlefield by the Retreating Enemy

March 20, 2015

Karabakh Overwhelmingly Votes for Constitutional Reforms

February 21, 2017

4 Syrian Armenians Killed In Aleppo Shelling

June 3, 2016

Winners of the First Open Call for Artist of Armenia Art Foundation Announced

April 19, 2017

20th Anniversary of Armenia’s Independence Celebrated in Sydney

October 17, 2011

Tigran Sarkisian Presents Credentials to President Obama

July 15, 2014

First European Cargo Bypasses Turkey to Reach Iran Through Armenia

November 23, 2016

Raffi Hovannisian Declares Hunger Strike Until Sarkisian Resigns

March 10, 2013

Leave a Comment























 