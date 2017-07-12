Top Posts
Archbishop Hovnan Derderian Delivers Opening Prayer in House of Representatives

July 12, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, His Eminence Archbishop Hovnan Derderian, Primate of the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America, delivered the opening prayer in the House of Representatives. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) invited Archbishop Derderian to deliver the prayer, welcomed him outside the House floor before opening session, and delivered remarks honoring the Archbishop at the conclusion of his prayer.

“It was an honor to welcome Archbishop Derderian to our nation’s capital to deliver today’s opening prayer,” Schiff said. “I am so pleased that the House of Representatives was able to hear the inspiring words of such a distinguished and respected spiritual leader from our community. Archbishop Derderian has had a tremendous impact on people of all faiths and played a vital role in the religious and civic life of millions.”

Members of Congress are allowed to request a guest chaplain deliver the opening prayer which opens each session of the House of Representatives. Last year, Rep. Schiff invited both the Western Diocese and Western Prelacy to deliver the opening prayer, and he looks forward to scheduling a date as soon as possible for His Eminence Archbishop Moushegh Mardirossian, Prelate of the Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America to deliver his opening prayer.

