VIENNA — The teams of the Austrian Space Forum and the Armenian Space Forum were hosted at the Armenian Embassy in Austria/Slovakia.

Armenia gears up to host the AMADEE24 Mars analog simulation in March.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Austria Armen Papikyan commended the fact that “Armenia will turn into Mars research center for one month in the spring.”

Emphasizing the scientific and educational significance of the “AMADEE-24” simulation, the Ambassador expressed gratitude to the Austrian Space Forum for choosing Armenia as the host country.

The Austrian Space Forum (OeWF) has chosen Armenia as the host country for its next Mars analog simulation AMADEE24 in March 2024.

The missions help test materials, analyze the defects in the system and seek solutions.

The crew for the mission has already been determined: two women and four men from Austria, Germany, Israel, Italy and Great Britain will participate in the simulation. Anika Mehlis from Germany will be the first woman to lead the mission.

In April 2023 the delegation of the Austrian Space Forum visited the AMADEE24 site in Armenia.