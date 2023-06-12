PARIS — The City Council of Paris has unanimously adopted a resolution on “provision of urgent aid to the people of Artsakh and those who have taken refuge in the Republic of Armenia, the Armenian Embassy in France informs.

The resolution emphasizes the fact that as a result of the illegal blocking of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan since December 12, 2022, 120,000 residents of Artsakh are cut off from the rest of the world. It refers to the fact that on November 27, 2020 the Paris City Council adopted a call-resolution addressed to the French government regarding the recognition of the Republic of Artsakh, the assistance provided to the population of Artsakh by the various administrative territorial units of France, the many calls of support and solidarity addressed to the Armenian people by the Paris Municipality, Yerevan’s membership in the International Association of Francophone Mayors (IAFM), and the support provided by the city of Paris to Artsakh Armenians once again is highlighted.

The city council also authorizes the mayor of Paris to call on other administrative territorial units of France and foreign cities that are members of the IAFM to join the initiative of urgent support, the aim of which is to support the people of Artsakh who have taken refuge in the Republic of Armenia and to deliver food to the people of Artsakh through a humanitarian convoy.