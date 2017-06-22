Top Posts
Armenia
ArmeniaArtsakhNews

US & EU Call for Karabakh Conflict De-Escalation

June 22, 2017

YEREVAN — The United States and the European Union have expressed serious concern at the latest deadly fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, saying that the parties to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict should urgently take measures to bolster the ceasefire regime there.

“The United States is deeply concerned over the recent violations of the ceasefire, which have resulted in multiple casualties on the Line of Contact over the last week,” the U.S. State Department spokeswoman, Heather Nauert, said in a statement issued late on Wednesday.

“We urge the sides to avoid escalation and encourage immediate consideration of measures to reduce tensions along the Line of Contact and the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” she said.

The EU also called for de-escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. “Recent violations of the ceasefire resulting in further fatalities on the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone are a stark reminder that the status quo is unsustainable,” reads the statement issued on behalf of the organization’s Spokesperson.

The statement posted on the website of the EU Delegation to Armenian states that the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan have repeatedly committed to the ceasefire and the peaceful settlement of this conflict,”

“The European Union expects de-escalation and restraint in deeds as well as in words. The European Union fully supports the efforts of the Minsk Group Co-Chairs and joins their appeal of 19 June for immediate consideration of measures to reduce tensions in the conflict zone and at the international border between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as re-engagement of the parties in negotiations on substance, in good faith and with the necessary political will,” the statement concluded.

