Four Azeri Soldiers Killed in a Failed Infiltration Attempt

STEPANAKERT — Azerbaijani special forces carried out a sabotage incursion attempt overnight of June 21-22 on the line of contact between Armenian-Azerbaijani opposing forces, NKR defense ministry said in a statement, released on Thursday.

According to the source, Armenian units in duty of combat guard timely detected the advancement of the Azeri sabotage group due to high tactical preparedness, surveillance systems and technical equipment of the military posts, inflicting losses to the adversary’s manpower and repelling them to their starting positions.

The Azerbaijani side suffered four dead and retreated, leaving personal items of special forces next to the Armenian military posts, the release said, adding

Artsakh Defense Army sustained no losses while preventing the incursion attempt.

The operative situation on the frontline remains under the total control of the Artsakh Armed Forces, the ministry added.