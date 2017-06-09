Top Posts
OSCE Conducts Monitoring of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Border

June 9, 2017

YEREVAN — The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office conducted monitoring of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border in Tavush province on June 7.

From the Armenian side the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Shuster. No violations of ceasefire regime were registered.

At a briefing that followed the monitoring in Aygepar community, the OSCE officials were briefed on the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the statistics of ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan.

Special attention was called to the shots fired by Azerbaiajni forces in the direction of frontline villages and roads.

The OSCE Representatives pledged to use the information in a report.

