Opening Ceremony of “Revived Talish” Monument

STEPANAKERT — On 17 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Talish village of the Martakert region to attend a solemn opening ceremony of the “Revived Talish” monument.

The President expressed gratitude to the initiators of this undertaking noting that the monument had a peculiar meaning reflecting our firm will and determination to restore the former glory of this settlement, make it crowded and prosperous again.

In his speech Bako Sahakyan stressed that the restoration of Talish was among the significant state strategic programs, which would unconditionally come to life.

“Such a monument is a message to the world showing that our will is unbending, faith towards our own strength is steadfast, and optimism is inexhaustible. We respond to barbarism by our unity. our potential to live, create and build,” underlined the Head of the State.

During the ceremony President Sahakyan handed in high state awards to a group of freedom-fighters of the Sisian squad.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, other officials were present at the event.