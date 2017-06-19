Top Posts
Home Artsakh Opening Ceremony of “Revived Talish” Monument
ArtsakhNews

Opening Ceremony of “Revived Talish” Monument

June 19, 2017

STEPANAKERT — On 17 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Talish village of the Martakert region to attend a solemn opening ceremony of the “Revived Talish” monument.

The President expressed gratitude to the initiators of this undertaking noting that the monument had a peculiar meaning reflecting our firm will and determination to restore the former glory of this settlement, make it crowded and prosperous again.

In his speech Bako Sahakyan stressed that the restoration of Talish was among the significant state strategic programs, which would unconditionally come to life.

“Such a monument is a message to the world showing that our will is unbending, faith towards our own strength is steadfast, and optimism is inexhaustible. We respond to barbarism by our unity. our potential to live, create and build,” underlined the Head of the State.

During the ceremony President Sahakyan handed in high state awards to a group of freedom-fighters of the Sisian squad.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, other officials were present at the event.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

PACE Suspends Committee Meetings in Azerbaijan for Preventing Free Movement of Assembly Officials

May 23, 2014

Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Lebanon

April 24, 2015

ACA-PAC Announces Pasadena Endorsements

February 20, 2015

Deadline Extended for AUA Summer 2014 Program

January 15, 2014

European Court Refuses to Consider Appeal of Azeri Captives

February 18, 2016

SARF’s Special Public Gathering Draws Together Community

October 19, 2016

Angela Merkel Backs Armenian Genocide Resolution, Will Not Attend Parliament Vote

June 1, 2016

EU and AGBU Sign €2 Million Grant Agreement to Facilitate Civil Society in Armenia

December 5, 2016

President Sarkisian Visits with Ex-President Ter-Petrosian to Discuss Karabakh Conflict

April 9, 2016

Western Economic Sanctions on Russia Affect Armenian Remittances Sent Home

August 26, 2014

Leave a Comment























 