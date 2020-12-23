Author
YEREVAN — Legendary Soviet Armenian footballer Arkady Andreasyan passed away on Wednesday at the age of 73, FC Ararat sttaed on Facebook.

Born on 11 August 1947,  Andreasyan played for the legendary Ararat Yerevan team that won the Soviet Top League in 1973 and the Soviet Cup in 1973 and 1975.

He won bronze at the 1972 Summer Olympics in Munich with the Soviet Olympic football team. Andreasyan was awarded the Merited Master of Sport of the USSR title in 1971, the Honored Coach of the Armenian SSR title in 1982 and the Order For Merit to the Fatherland of Armenia in 2011.

After finishing his football career, Arkady Andreasyan started a coaching career in 1979. He was the manager of Ararat Yerevan in different years.

