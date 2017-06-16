FRESNO – The Armenian Cultural Conservancy in partnership with St. Paul Armenian Church is hosting a community conversation on the film The Promise, following a featured panel presentation.

The event is slated for Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at St. Paul’s Haig Berberian Hall, 3767 N. First St., Fresno.

The Promise premiered in 2,251 theaters across the country on April 21 and grossed over four million dollars during its opening weekend. Thousands of Americans from all different backgrounds, including large numbers of Armenian-Americans, rushed to theaters to see the first major motion Hollywood film that depicts the events of the Armenian Genocide of 1915.

A panel of distinguished individuals will discuss the impact and significance of The Promise: Carla Garabedian, Ph.D., Associate Director of The Promise, Film-maker, Director, and Writer; Jack Geiger, Professor of Theatre Arts, West Hills Community College; Matthew Ari Jendian, Ph.D., Professor & Chair of the Sociology Department, Fresno State; and the Honorable Houry Sanderson, Judge of the Superior Court, Fresno County. Marshall D. Moushigian, Esq., a Community Activist, will serve as moderator.

Following the panel discussion, community members will have an opportunity to participate in a Q and A session. Refreshments will be served. The event is open and free with prior reservations. Please RSVP by calling St. Paul Church (559) 226-6343 or ACC (559) 226-1984.