PASADENA — Over 150 individuals gathered at the AEBU Center in Pasadena for an evening filled with laughter and philanthropy at the 2nd Annual Toy Drive/Comedy Night event, meticulously organized by the Armenian Council of America. The purpose was twofold: to enjoy a night of comedy and to contribute toys for children in Armenia.

Guiding the audience through the night’s festivities, Master of Ceremonies Steven Hovagimian introduced a stellar lineup of comedians, including Antic, Vache Tovmasyan, Armen Demq Show, Sophie Samuelian, and Armen Babasaloukian. Their performances elicited uproarious laughter and infused the atmosphere with a spirit of joviality.

Reflecting on the event’s success, Allison Gafari, a member of the organizing committee, expressed her delight with the substantial turnout. “This marks the second year organizing the Toy Drive/Comedy Night, and once again, it was an extraordinary success,” she noted.

The collected toys will soon embark on a journey to Armenia, where they will be distributed to children in need in the upcoming weeks. Additionally, efforts are underway to gather donations for the direct purchase of toys in Armenia, a strategic move aimed at mitigating shipping costs.

Raffi Barsamian, another member of the organizing committee, underscored the profound significance of the Toy Drive Comedy Night. “This event exemplifies the true nature of the Armenian community—a community that consistently and earnestly seeks to aid children in Armenia and, more broadly, supports worthwhile causes. Our collective commitment extends to our sisters and brothers in the homeland who depend on us for crucial support during their times of need,” he remarked.

The Armenian Council of America extends its heartfelt appreciation to the Armenian Benevolent Educational Union, the Armenian Compatriotic Committee, Half Baked Co., and Belle Âme Balloons for generously sponsoring their services for the event. Special recognition is also extended to the dedicated volunteers and attendees whose contributions played a pivotal role in making the Toy Drive/Comedy Night an overwhelming success.