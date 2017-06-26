Top Posts
Home Featured Germany Warns Erdogan Bodyguards to Stay Away From G20 Summitt
FeaturedNewsWorld

Germany Warns Erdogan Bodyguards to Stay Away From G20 Summitt

June 26, 2017

BERLIN — Germany’s foreign ministry has warned Turkey that members of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s security detail who were involved in a brawl in Washington last month “are not welcome in Germany.”

The announcement comes ahead of the G20 summit in Germany next week, which Erdogan is expected to attend.

Those warnings were then repeated to Bundestag (Germany’s Parliament) members in closed-door meetings, respected national daily Die Welt reported.

The Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA) said earlier that foreign powers did not hold sovereign powers, saying “foreign colleagues only have the right to self-defense,” the paper reported.

Hamburg Senator Andy Grote told Die Welt: “On our streets, only the Hamburg police have a say — and no one else. This includes foreign security forces.”

Turkish security officials — including some of Erdogan’s personal guards were charged with assault after an attack on protesters in Washington, DC on May 16.

German Foreign Ministry spokesman Martin Schaefer said foreign leaders were welcome to bring their own bodyguards to meetings in Germany but that the law must be respected. With regard to the Turkish security officers, he added: “I have reason to expect that these people, who have been incriminated by the American criminal justice (system) will not step onto German soil in the foreseeable future, including during the G20 summit.”

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related News

UEFA EURO 2012 Qualifier: Armenia Beat Macedonia 4-1 to Keep Dream Alive

October 8, 2011

Aronian Defeats Mamedyarov in Round 2 of the Candidates Tournament

March 14, 2014

ACA-PAC Endorses O\’Farrell for Los Angeles City Council District 13

May 15, 2013

Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan Conclude Negotiations in Bern

December 19, 2015

Archbishop Karekin Bekchian Elected as Locum Tenens of Istanbul’s Armenian Patriarch

March 15, 2017

President Obama Nominates Richard M. Mills, Jr., as US Ambassador to Armenia

July 10, 2014

Armenian American Candidates Vying for Hollywood Neighborhood Council Seats

March 17, 2014

Armenia Seizes Passports of 34 Taiwanese in Fraud Probe

August 31, 2016

Armenian Bar Association Has Carried Mantle for 25 Years

July 16, 2014

A Christmas Appeal to Support Syrian Armenians

December 10, 2013

Leave a Comment























 