Eduard Sharmazanov: Azerbaijan and Turkey are the Main Threat of Regional Security

PRAGUE — Within the framework of its visit to the Czech Republic, the Republic of Armenia National Assembly (RA NA) delegation, led by NA Vice President Eduard Sharmazanov who also heads the Armenia-Czech Republic parliamentary friendship group, on Wednesday met with Roman Vana, the Chair of the Committee on Security of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic.

During the meeting the sides highlighted the expansion and deepening of the inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and at the level of cooperation in the international structures and parliamentary committees.

The parties touched upon the overcoming of the challenges facing the mankind, including the necessity of fighting against terrorism with joint efforts. The interlocutors emphasized the peaceful settlement of the conflicts.

With regards to the regional problems, the RA NA Vice President underlined: “Armenia always campaigns peace and stability in the region, meanwhile Turkey and Azerbaijan are the main threat of the regional security.” In this context Mr Sharmazanov talked about Azerbaijan’s anti-Armenian policy and the terrorist attacks regularly being committed by Azerbaijan towards Artsakh freedom fighting people, and its vivid evidence was the April four-day war and continuously repeated subversive actions. He has documented that the whole responsibility of the human losses lies on Azerbaijan’s leadership.

“Turkey has supported and supports Azerbaijan’s aggressive policy, which is inadmissible. The international community should be careful and should condemn any attempt of the regional deconstruction,” Eduard Sharmazanov said.