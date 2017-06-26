Top Posts
Armenia’s Air Force Marks 25th Anniversary of Establishment

June 26, 2017

YEREVAN — Armenia marked the 25th anniversary of formation of the Air Force with showcase of aviation equipment and demonstration flights of combat aircrafts, helicopters and Mig-29 jet fighters. Military pilots demonstrated complex aerobatics stunts.

Addressing the event at Erebuni Airport, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan underlined that “military aviation is a source of pride for the Armenian Armed Forces, as well as a symbol of protection of borders and power of the army.”

“This is a unique celebration, which is an occasion to take a look back, re-appreciate the Armenian air force’s path, which was created in the difficult days of war, value our achievements and define a new threshold for reaching even more significant achievements. This holiday also draws the attention of our entire society on the people, due to the daily hard work of whom the Armenian aviation was forms”, the minister said, wishing peaceful skies, inexhaustible energy and continuous achievements.

According to the minister, when speaking about the Armenian Air Force, it is impossible not to remember the veterans, who are retired but still spare no efforts in keeping the honor of the force high.

Sargsyan said that it is due to the efforts of these people, their superiors and friends that the vein nourishing military aviation – the Armenak Khamperyants military aviation university – was created.

“I am proud that the university can be called a research university, because today the devices designed and created there are equipping the Armed Forces. We await their fresh ideas with hope and faith, which will give birth to new achievements of the Air Force”, he said.

