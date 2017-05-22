Top Posts
President Trump Visits Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem and Listens to Performance of Armenian Hymns

May 22, 2017

JERUSALEM — President Donald Trump and the First Lady visited the Holy Sepulchre Church in Jerusalem on Monday.

Mr. Trump and the First Lady were welcomed by the Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem, by the Custos of the Holy Land and by the Armenian Patriarchal Vicar His Eminence Arch. Sevan Gharibian at the courtyard of the Church. At the entrance of the Church they were welcomed by the superiors of the three custodian communities of the Church.

During their visit to the Armenian section of the Church the choir of the Theological Seminary of the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem performed Armenian hymns. Afterwards, they listened to the explanation of Arch. Sevan Gharibian about the Armenian church and the Armenian nation.

Earlier Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem Nourhan Manougian attended welcoming ceremony at the airport.

