LONDON — On may 19th,Ambassador Nersesyan, took part in a special event at the National Liberal Club marking Prime Minister William Gladstone’s historic ties with the Armenian people.

In his remarks, Ambassador Nersesyan paid tribute to Gladstone’s enduring legacy, recalling his powerful advocacy during the Hamidian massacres and quoting his iconic words: “To serve Armenia is to serve civilisation.” He highlighted Gladstone’s moral leadership and the deep gratitude shown by Armenians, including symbolic gifts presented during his lifetime.

The Embassy extends its sincere thanks to the Gladstone Library, Armenian Institute and the National Liberal Club for organising this meaningful commemoration.