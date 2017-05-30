Top Posts
Award Winning Documentary Film “Crows of the Desert” to be Screened at Glendale Central Library

May 30, 2017

GLENDALE — Award winning documentary Film “Crows of the Desert – A Hero’s Journey through the Armenian Genocide” will be screened on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at 7:30 pm, at Glendale Central Library Auditorium, 222 East Harvard Street, followed by a discussion with the director, Marta Houske and the grandson of Levon Yotnakhparian, Levon Parian. The program is sponsored by Arpa International Film Festival and Arpa Foundation for Film, Music and Art.

“Crows of the Desert – A Hero’s Journey through the Armenian Genocide” is a documentary film based on the Memoirs of Levon Yotnakhparian. It is the incredible true story of one man’s brave struggle to stay alive, and to help save his fellow Armenian survivors from near extinction in the 20th Century’s first genocide.

Marta Houske is a director and producer. She is a member of Directors Guild of America. Through her company Matrix Communications, she has produced short films and documentaries for Disney, Times-Mirror, etc.

Levon Parian is the grandson of Levon Yotnakhparian and the editor of his grandfather’s memoirs Crows of the Desert. He is an award-winning photographer whose works have been published and exhibited extensively in the United States and abroad. Parian is one of the artists and photographer of survivors for the iwitness installation currently displayed in Central Park behind the Central Library in Glendale.

