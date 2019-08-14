Author
TBILISI — Ararat Armenia FC beat FC Saburtalo Tbilisi 2-0 (3-2 on aggregate) in the third qualification round of Europa League, thus booking a place in the play-offs.

Russian forward Anton Kobyalko scored the first goal after a brilliant pass from Dutch footballer Furjel Narsing at the 10th minute, and at the 67th minute, Armenian midfielder Petros Avetisyan scored the victory goal with a penalty kick.

The Armenian team is now set to face Luxembourg’s Dudelange on August 22 and 29. With a victory in this round Ararat Armenian will become the first Armenian team  to advance to the group stage of a major European tournament.

