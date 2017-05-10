Armenian Council of America Protests Azeri Dictatorship

LOS ANGELES – The Armenian Council of America protested the Azerbaijani Consulate event on May 06, 2017 at the Orpheum Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The event in question titled, “Music of Azerbaijan Meets Los Angeles” was a propaganda event “presented by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan & the Nasimi District of Baku” to whitewash a corrupt regime.

A member of the Armenian Council of America, Krikor Moloyan, stated, “We are not here to protest Azeri culture. We are here to protest the brutal dictatorship of the Aliyev family, the political prisoners held in violation of human rights, and the oppression of ethnic minorities. We hope that the Azerbaijani Consul, his Azeri and American guests, will hear our voices of dissent about the atrocities committed by the Aliyev regime.”

Members of the Armenian Council of America distributed fliers to the crowd exposing the human rights violations of the Aliyev dictatorship. The flier included information about the Talysh and Lezgin ethnic minorities and a list of political prisoners held in Azeri prisons. Protesters also held up signs that read, “Aliyev, Hands Off Artsakh” and “Azeri Youth Learn the Truth”, among others. Many of the guests stood with shocked expressions, noting their ignorance of the terrible situation in Azerbaijan, as they read the literature and heard the chants of protest.