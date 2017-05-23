Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia Installing Surveillance Equipment to Enhance Border Security
ArmeniaArtsakhNews

Armenia Installing Surveillance Equipment to Enhance Border Security

May 23, 2017

YEREVAN — Armenia’s Ministry of Defense says that the process of installation of surveillance equipment at the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is underway after the fierce fighting in the conflict zone in April 2016.

The head of the Ministry’s Defense Policy Department Levon Ayvazian said the cameras allow to control the movement of the Azerbaijani forces and make the service conditions of the Armenian soldiers more secure. “However, the system still needs improvement, and works are being done for that purpose”.

Ayvazian confirmed that together with the latest technologies empty tin cans are still being applied as part of the early warning system. “However primitive they may seem, I can say that they are effective. If it works, it may also be applied along with high technology. Tin cans are a necessity in some places,” the official emphasized at Yerevan press conference on Tuesday.

On Monday, chief of the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces Movses Hakobian hosted consultations during which he instructed commanders to concentrate efforts on ensuring the security of servicemen on combat duty at border outposts.

According to Ayvazian, surveillance equipment is currently installed in some parts of the border. But this process, he said, is not completed yet. Ayvazian said that a huge amount of work has already been done, and similar devices are mainly installed at the line of contact between Karabakh and Azerbaijani armed forces. “It has increased our ability to track the movement of the enemy,” the Defense Ministry official said.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Narek Hartunian Founder of Narekatsi Art Union Arrested for Tax Fraud

December 12, 2011

Assassinated Armenian Lieutenant Gurgen Margaryan’s Birthday Commemorated

September 26, 2012

Robert Jay Lifton, Marianne Hirsch and Peter Balakian To Discuss Survivor Meaning at Columbia University, December 4

November 21, 2013

Three Armenians Elected Members of Romanian Parliament

December 15, 2016

Armenian EyeCare Project’s 52nd Medical Mission to Armenia

August 1, 2016

HyeAID Concert Excites a Full House In Pasadena

November 15, 2012

N.Y. District Court Orders $37.5 Million Judgement Against Former Environment Minister of Armenia

September 14, 2012

Armenia Celebrates First Republic Day

May 28, 2013

Cem Ozdemir: Resolution on Armenian Genocide Cannot be Overruled

September 6, 2016

U.S. Embassy and Tumo Center Present American Film Showcase 2013 “Youth Empowerment”

October 28, 2013

Leave a Reply























 