Armenia Aircompany Launches Yerevan-Tel Aviv Flights

May 17, 2017

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The Armenia Aircompany carried the first passengers from Yerevan to Tel Aviv today.

The maiden flight was preceded by a presentation at Zvartnots Airport.

Attending the event were Sergey Avetisyan, Chief of the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia, Andranik Shkhyan, Deputy General Manager of Armenia International Airports and Robert Oganesyan, CEO of Armenia Aircompany, directors of tourism agencies and others.

Sergey Avetisyan emphasized the importance of Yerevan-Tel Aviv flights and wished the Air Company safe and effective flights.

The Yerevan-Tel Aviv flights will be run twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

