Top Posts
Home Academia Vartan Gregorian Awarded Honorary Degree by the University of South Carolina
AcademiaCommunityNews

Vartan Gregorian Awarded Honorary Degree by the University of South Carolina

May 16, 2017

COLUMBIA — The University of South Carolina welcomed Vartan Gregorian, president of Carnegie Corporation of New York, to its Columbia campus on May 5th for commencement ceremonies and to receive an honorary doctoral degree—the university’s highest recognition.

The Doctor of Letters was conferred by Harris Pastides, President of the University of South Carolina; Joan T.A. Gable, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost; The Honorable John C. von Lehe, Jr., Chairman of the Board of Trustees; and J. Cantey Heath, Jr., Secretary to the Board of Trustees and University Secretary. The citation recognized Gregorian “for his excellence as a faculty member and administrator in higher education; for his commitment to scholarship and learning at the highest levels; and for his service in support of important civic, artistic and humanitarian organizations.”

Gregorian is a past president of both Brown University and The New York Public Library. He was also the founding dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at the University of Pennsylvania, and also served as that institution’s provost.

Other honorees included His Excellency António Manuel De Oliveira Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, who received an honorary degree of Doctor of Public Service; J. Michael Luttig, former U.S. Circuit Court judge and executive vice president and general counsel of The Boeing Company, who received a Doctor of Laws; and Barry Bryan Zegel, an award-winning television executive with CBS, who received an honorary degree of Doctor of Mass Communication.

Overall, more than 6,800 students graduated from the Columbia campus this May, and nearly 8,500 from the University of South Carolina system.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

President Sarkisian Holds Consultations at the Ministry of Defense

December 18, 2015

Russian Lawmakers Seek Punishment for Armenian Genocide Denial

November 25, 2015

AGBU Hye Geen 20th Anniversary Commemoration

October 10, 2013

PACE Officials Call for Release of Remaining Political Prisoners

March 24, 2011

San Gabriel Valley ACA Hosts Holiday Open House

December 7, 2015

Three Spanish Cities Recognize Armenian Genocide

April 29, 2016

Iran Increases Volumes of Natural Gas Supplies to Armenia

July 21, 2016

Nagorno-Karabakh Army Captures Azeri Saboteur

July 11, 2014

Resilience Echoes Throughout Times Square for 98th Commemoration of Armenian Genocide

April 22, 2013

ACA-PAC Supports Kathryn Barger for LA County Supervisor

November 1, 2016

Leave a Reply























 