India’s Vice President Pays Tribute to Armenian Genocide Victims

April 25, 2017

YEREVAN — India’s Vice President Mohammad Hamid Ansari visited the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial today to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims on April 25. He was accompanied by Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian.

Hamid Ansari laid a wreath at the Memorial, placed flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the Genocide victims with a moment of silence.

“This is a tragedy, an indescribable things done to humans by humans”, he said.

M. Hamid Ansari also visited the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the documents and exhibits on the Genocide. He left a note in the Honorary Guest Book: “This memorial stands as a solemn testimony to the Armenians who suffered grave violence. It is only through the values of non-violence, tolerance and acceptance that we can hope to build a peaceful and harmonious future”.

AGMI Director Hayk Demoyan presented him the English edition of the “Armenian Genocide: Frontpage coverage in the world press” and an album of French Armenian artist Jean Jansem’s works.

Thereafter, India’s Vice President planted a tree in the Memorial Park.

M. Hamid Ansari arrived in Armenia on April 24 on a three-day official visit. During the visit he will have meetings with President Serzh Sarkisian, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan and Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian. He will also have a meeting with the faculty and students of the Yerevan State University, as well as will visit the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts – Matenadaran.

