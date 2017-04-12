EU Announces €2.9 million Grant to Support Sport, Culture, Education and Tourism in Armenia

Top Posts
April 12, 2017

YEREVAN (Armradio) — The EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski announced €2.9 million Grant Scheme designated to promote an inclusive and empowered society in Armenia, by facilitating participation of the civil society and local authorities in poverty reduction and sustainable development process at local level. It will contribute to raising the economic competitiveness, creating jobs and reducing tendencies of outward migration in regions.

EU Ambassador noted: “The EU is committed to reinforce and support Civil Society Organisations and Local Authorities in Development in Armenia. We believe that we can do so by facilitating the participation of the civil society and local authorities in poverty reduction and sustainable development process at local level. Innovative ways to develop local community through sport, culture, education and tourism can contribute significantly to this objective”.

This call for proposals has an objective to enhance people to people contacts and local community development within the country and within the region through sport, culture, education and tourism. Projects proposal can support among other things the development of (1) outdoor activities such as summer and winter sports that can have an impact on tourism development; (2) educative programmes complementing existing compulsory education and higher education institutions offering innovative learning platforms and spaces; (3) cultural associations promoting the development of performing arts, music, theatres, literature, painting, animation, filming, etc.

The European Union Delegation to Armenia has launched two grant schemes for project proposals of a total budget of €4.4 million in order to reinforce Civil Society in Armenia and to support Civil Society Organisations and Local Authorities in Development. These two calls complement the very significant ongoing capacity building and re-granting programmes for civil society in Armenia and the recently announced €1 million Grant Scheme for Regional Development designed to promote culture and creative sectors. The grant scheme “Reinforcing Civil Society in Armenia” with an overall budget of €1.5 million was announced in Yerevan on 10 April.

