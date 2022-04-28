SHIRAK — the communities of Jajur and Keti in Armenia’s Shirak Region now both have newly established and operating kindergartens thanks in part to the generous support of longtime Paros friends and supporters, Mark and Charlene Asdourian. More than 70 children and their families will receive the benefits of early education thanks to this important project.

In early 2021, the Armenian government working with the consolidated Community of Akhurian in Armenia’s Shirak Region, launched the complete renovation of buildings to house a kindergarten in each of these two communities. Short on funds, they approached The Paros Foundation and Focus on Children Now for support to complete these two kindergartens. The Paros Foundation completed the kitchen renovation and outfitting necessary appliances, furniture and kitchen cooking supplies. Focus on Children Now furnished the kindergarten with the necessary furniture and bedding. Mr. & Mrs. Mark and Charlene Asdourian agreed to generously underwrite the budgets for both kitchens through The Paros Foundation.

“In the next month or so the kindergarten in the neighboring community of Marmarashen will also be ready to open and launch operations,” said Peter Abajian, Executive Director of The Paros Foundation. “The benefits of early education for these children and their families, and the economic impact of the new jobs created at these three kindergartens is huge. I am pleased that we were able to partner and help resolve issues at these three community’s kindergartens.”

Ms. Jeanette Boras, another friend and supporter of The Paros Foundation, is sponsoring the kitchen completion for the kindergarten in Marmarashen. Once opened, this kindergarten will serve at least 25 children and create at least four more full-time employment positions.

The Paros Foundation has a long history of supporting rural communities and their kindergartens. To date, the Foundation has supported with either partial or full renovations, more than 20 kindergartens throughout Armenia. Currently, the community of Nerkin Tsaghkavan is next in line for the creation of a new kindergarten. For more information or to help sponsor this project please visit www.parosfoundation.org. As with all our projects, 100% of donor contributions will be applied directly to this project with no hold back for administrative expenses.