ADAA and Antaeus Theatre Present Two Reading Events
Arts & Culture

ADAA and Antaeus Theatre Present Two Reading Events

April 17, 2017

GLENDALE – The Armenian Dramatic Arts Alliance (ADAA) has announced two nights of events to be produced in conjunction with Antaeus Theatre Company at their new location, The Kiki and David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale.

The first night of readings will be at 7:00pm, Sunday, April 23rd and will consist of three 20-minute excerpts from the finalist plays of The Karen Kondazian Award for Armenian Stories, followed by the announcement of the contest winner and a reception afterwards. The finalists are:

Ermeni by Eric Sirakian
Forgotten Bread by Sevan Kaloustian Greene
Wishing and Flesh by Susan Kelejian

The show on Sunday, April 23rd will be directed by Michael Arabian and the cast is as follows: Bianca Bagatourian, Shaun Duke, Karen Kondazian Adriana Sevan Nichols, Anahid Shahrik, Hrach Titizian, Vicki Ohanian, Raffi Wartanian,

Music will be provided on both evenings by Ryan Henry (poeticdisobedience.com)

The second event at 8:00 pm, Monday, April 24th will consist of three 20-minute excerpts from the finalist plays of The Saroyan/Paul Human Rights Playwriting Prize. This will be followed by the announcement of the contest winner and a reception. The finalists are:

The Good Minister from Harare by June Carryl
Runaway Home by Jeremy J. Kamps
The Madres by Stephanie Alison Walker

Both readings will be produced by Antaeus Theatre Company and The Armenian Dramatic Arts Alliance.

The Saroyan/Paul Human Rights Playwriting Prize is sponsored by the William Saroyan Foundation and the Lillian and Varnum Paul Fund at the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America and administered by The Armenian Dramatic Arts Alliance.

The Karen Kondazian Award for Armenian Stories is sponsored by Karen Kondazian and administered by The Armenian Dramatic Arts Alliance.

Reservations for the readings are extremely limited and are on a first-come basis. For information, please email ADAA at armeniandrama@gmail.com, or visit www.armeniandrama.org.

