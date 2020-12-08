YEREVAN — Armenian Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan has presented a new report, co-written with his Artsakh counterpart Artak Beglaryan, on incitement and hostility towards ethnic Armenians in Azerbaijan as the root causes of ethnic torture and inhuman treatment by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The report contains evidence of Azerbaijan’s policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide by terrorist methods. It proves that atrocities, tortures and inhuman treatment by Azerbaijanis during this war are the result of many years of propaganda of enmity and organized hate policy.

The report also proves that hatred toward Armenians in Azerbaijan is in a closed chain generated by the Azerbaijani authorities, including on the part of higher bodies, then, in practically the same wording, it is widely used and encouraged by cultural, sports and other public figures, and public encouragement is often achieved with a focus on children.

“Azerbaijani servicemen know very well that torture against Armenians will not only remain unpunished, but will also be praised by the authorities and the public,” Tatoyan said. The report will be sent to international organizations.

Read the report here