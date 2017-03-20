Artsvik Premiers “Fly with me” Armenia’s Song for Eurovision 2017

YEREVAN — Armenian representative to Eurovision-2017, Artsvik has released the official music video for her Eurovision song Fly With Me.

The song is written by Avet Barseghyan and Davit Tserunyan. The music is by Levon and Lilith Navasardyans.

The song is about a girl, who embodies Love. She flies throughout the world, finally turning into Sun, which light and love are common for everyone.

Artsvik was born in 1984 in Armenia and moved to Moscow, Russia, when she was five years old. Music was always a part of her life but it was on a specific night, new year’s eve, that Artsvik decided to dedicate her life to the profession.

In 2012 Artsvik became a member of the Jazz Parking Project. During the same year she auditioned for The Voice of Russia, becoming a nationwide sensation. Over the years she has also participated in numerous international music festivals all over her world, growing both as a person and a professional on her way to Europe’s biggest stage.

In 2016 Artsvik decided to move back to Armenia. It was always her dream to represent her country at the biggest music event in Europe, so she decided to audition for national broadcaster AMPTV’s new show, Depi Evratesil, the Armenian national selection for the Eurovision Song Contest. After each performance Artsvik continued to receive the highest points from both juries and viewers, thus becoming the winner of the competition and getting a chance to represent Armenia at the Eurovision Song Contest. Fly With Me, Artsvik’s entry for 2017, was composed by Lilith and Levon Navasardyan. The lyrics were written by Avet Barseghyan and David Tserunyan.

Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Kiev on May 9, 11 and 13.

Artsvik will perform on May 9, during the first semi final of the contest.