Richard Mills to Continue as U.S. Ambassador to Armenia

YEREVAN — U.S. Ambassador to Armenia, Richard Mills, told journalists in Yerevan today that he would continue his current tenure after the new US president Donald Trump took office.

He said each ambassador of the United States serves the president of the country, but at this point he was not told to leave his office and he was very happy about it, Novosti-Armenia news agency reported.

“As an Ambassador I can be told at any moment that I have to step down. Any Ambassador of the USA serves the President of the country. But this time nothing like that happened, no such demand, no demand to complete my mission earlier for which I am very happy. Being the Ambassador of the USA to Armenia is the best job in the world, besides, I would like to be here also during the April elections”, Mills told the reporters.

Earlier, reports in US media, citing diplomatic sources, said that the transitional team of president-elect Donald Trump had issued a decree according to which all ambassadors appointed by the administration of Barack Obama, would have to leave office before the inauguration of the new head of state on January 20.