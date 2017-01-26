Top Posts
Home Featured Former US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern Named Acting Assistant Secretary of State
FeaturedNewsWorld

Former US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern Named Acting Assistant Secretary of State

January 26, 2017

WASHINGTON, DC (Armradio) — Former US Ambassador to Armenia John Heffern has assumed the responsibilities of the Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs after Victoria Nuland’s resignation. John Heffern had been the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary since August 2015.

The assignment is tempoorary as the new administration team gets in place.

John Heffern, a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, served as the U.S. Ambassador to Armenia from 2011-2014. His prior experience included Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at USNATO, Brussels; DCM in Jakarta, Indonesia; and, Executive Assistant to the Under Secretary for Political Affairs.

Other previous posts include: USNATO; Tokyo; Malaysia desk officer in Washington; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Abidjan, Ivory Coast; and Guangzhou, China. From 1994-1996, Heffern served as a Pearson Fellow on the Asia Subcommittee for the House International Relations Committee.

Prior to entering the Foreign Service, Heffern served in the office of Senator John C. Danforth (R-MO) as the Senator’s Office Director and Research Assistant.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Armenian Assembly Calls on Congress Members to Withdraw from Turkish and Azeri Caucuses

November 11, 2016

South Dakota Scientists Help Restore Water in Armenia

April 28, 2016

Archbishop Hovnan Derderian Christmas Message

January 6, 2016

Monuments to Armenian WWII Heroes Unveiled

May 4, 2015

HALO Trust Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Clear Minefield in Karabakh

October 20, 2016

Armenia Fund Raises $1.1 Million During Emergency Artsakh Telethon

May 17, 2016

Thousands of Southern California Residents Commemorate the Over One and Half Million Victims of the Armenian Genocide

April 25, 2011

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Out of World Cup Qualifier on Sunday, Doubtful for Manchester Derby Next Week

September 3, 2016

Sleeping with Our Enemy: Russia Sells Weapons to Azerbaijan

February 20, 2015

Armenian Genocide 100th Anniversary State Commission Holds First Meeting

June 1, 2011

Leave a Reply























 