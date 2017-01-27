Karabakh Issue Top Priority for Russian Foreign Policy

MOSCOW — The Karabakh conflict settlement is one of the priorities of the Russian foreign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing today.

Commenting on the results of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meetings with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts earlier this month, Zakharova said “the negotiations were constructive” and added that “concrete ideas on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict were discussed.”

She said new meetings will be held in the future, but the timetable has not yet been finalized. “New meetings will certainly be held, however the agenda has not been set yet. The issue is considered a top priority of Russia’s foreign policy agenda, thus the talks in different formats will be continuous,” she noted.

A meeting between Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was held in Moscow earlier, which was followed by the meeting between FM Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.