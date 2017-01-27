Top Posts
Home Artsakh Karabakh Issue Top Priority for Russian Foreign Policy
ArtsakhNewsPolitics

Karabakh Issue Top Priority for Russian Foreign Policy

January 27, 2017

MOSCOW — The Karabakh conflict settlement is one of the priorities of the Russian foreign policy, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova told a briefing today.

Commenting on the results of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s meetings with his Armenian and Azerbaijani counterparts earlier this month, Zakharova said “the negotiations were constructive” and added that “concrete ideas on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict were discussed.”

She said new meetings will be held in the future, but the timetable has not yet been finalized. “New meetings will certainly be held, however the agenda has not been set yet. The issue is considered a top priority of Russia’s foreign policy agenda, thus the talks in different formats will be continuous,” she noted.

A meeting between Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavorv and Armenia’s Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian was held in Moscow earlier, which was followed by the meeting between FM Lavrov and his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

FM Edward Nalbandian Article in The Wall Street Journal: “Turkey Has Gone Back on its Word”

October 12, 2010

U.S. Embassy and Tumo Center Present American Film Showcase 2013 “Youth Empowerment”

October 28, 2013

Panel at Harvard to Discuss Armenia’s Upcoming Parliamentary Elections

November 18, 2016

Clashes in Southeastern Turkey Over Trial of Kurdish Leaders

January 14, 2011

Arrested “Founding Parliament” Leaders Formally Charged

April 9, 2015

Pasadena Community Commemorated the 99th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

April 27, 2014

Russia and Armenia to Establish Joint Air Defense System

September 9, 2015

First Armenian Genocide Centennial Event In The USA To Take Place In South Florida

January 16, 2015

World Chess Team Championship Day Five: Armenia Maintains Possession of First Place After Beating China 2.5 – 1.5

July 21, 2011

ՍԴՀԿ-Ի ԽՕՍՔԸ ԱՄԱՆՈՐԻ ԱՌԹԻՒ

December 31, 2011

Leave a Reply























 