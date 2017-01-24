Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia, Russia Sign Protocol on Nuclear Safety Information Exchange
ArmeniaEconomyNewsPolitics

Armenia, Russia Sign Protocol on Nuclear Safety Information Exchange

January 24, 2017

MOSCOW (Armradio) — Russia’s Rosatom state nuclear energy corporation and the Armenian Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources signed a protocol on Tuesday on practical measures to meet commitments on prompt warning about a nuclear accident and the exchange of information on nuclear and radiation safety, TASS reports.

The procedures are envisaged in the inter-governmental agreement on the exchange of information on nuclear and radiation safety between the two countries inked on October 7, 2015.

The accord was signed with a focus on the implementation of recommendations from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). It specifies conditions of mutual emergency warnings in matters of peaceful uses of nuclear energy. Under the document, the countries permanently exchange information on nuclear and radiation safety at nuclear facilities.

Under the terms of the agreement, once it comes into effect, the parties will draw up practical measures for implementing the commitments they undertook, including deciding the order and the amount of information transferred on a regular basis about the present conditions regarding nuclear and radiation safety at nuclear facilities.

The protocol signing was attended by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, who had arrived in Moscow on a two-day official visit on January 24.

The Russian and Armenian PMs held a private talk which was followed by a meeting in an extended form with the participation of official delegations of the two states.

“We have special allied relations with Armenia and we always have what to discuss,” Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said as he greeted his Armenian counterpart Karen Karapetyan.

Medevedev said he hopes that the documents signed within the framework of the Armenian Prime Minister’s visit will further enhance the development of economic ties.

“Our commodity turnover has been stable, despite the international conjuncture and the change in energy prices,” Dmitry Medvedev said.

“If we speak of our country’s imports and supply of products from Armenia, we stated a 70% growth last year which, to my mind, is the result of Armenia’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union and strengthened economic ties,” he added.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said, in turn, that “the meeting is a good opportunity to discuss directions of the Armenian-Russian cooperation.”

“We have been traditionally boasting quite a hectic agenda of bilateral relations. As you noted, our governments have been able to move on amid a complicated international situation faced in recent years. You may know that the Russian capital is widely represented Armenia’s economy. However, I believe that we should not relax, and today we can explore and outline new directions of cooperation,” PM Karapetyan said.

“A series of reforms are underway in Armenia aimed at creating a favorable environment for investors. In this respect, we would highly appreciate the commitment of the Russian capital. We have come along with a number of new proposals, which will allow us to diversify and expand the vectors of cooperation. I am confident, too, that we are in for a constructive conversation,” Karen Karapetyan stated.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Armenia’s Andranik Karapetian Wins Gold at IWF Junior World Championship

June 10, 2015

Turkish Police Arrest Journalists, Call Them “Armenian Scums”

December 26, 2016

Marriage Proposal on Top of Mount Ararat

August 7, 2015

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Hidayet Şefkatli Tuksal

November 17, 2016

Turkish Politicians Claim to Cross Armenia-Turkey Border

October 11, 2010

Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and IRC to Support Syrian Refugees

October 18, 2016

City of Los Angeles Commemorates Armenian Genocide

April 23, 2014

Armenia Participates in 2nd UN Conference of Landlocked Developing Countries

November 7, 2014

Relatives Of 2008 March 1 Victims: Kocharian Has no Moral Right to Again Govern Armenia

January 15, 2014

10 Members of US Congress Took Secretly Funded Trip to Azerbaijan

May 13, 2015

Leave a Reply























 