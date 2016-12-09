Top Posts
Home Artsakh NKR Ombudsman Presents Report on Azeri Atrocities
ArtsakhNews

NKR Ombudsman Presents Report on Azeri Atrocities

December 9, 2016

ruben-melikyan-press-conference-2STEPANAKERT (Armradio) — Human Rights Defender of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic Ruben Melikyan published today the second interim report on the atrocities by Azerbaijan during the 2016 April war.

The findings of the report are alarming for the international community, in particular the international human rights community.

“The systemic and grave violations of the International Humanitarian Law in April 2016 by the Azerbaijani armed forces still require proper actions from the respective international human rights organizations, as a matter of concern for the whole international community,” the report says.

“In the early morning hours of April 2, 2016 the Azerbaijani armed forces launched a thoroughly planned large-scale offensive along the entire line of contact between NKDA and Azerbaijani AF, deploying tanks, attack ruben-melikyan-press-conferencehelicopters, heavy artillery, rocket launchers (including 220mm TOS-1 Heavy Flamethrower System Solntsepyok, and 300mm Smerch Multiple Rocket Launchers), and unmanned combat aerial vehicles (including IAI Harop). The Azerbaijani surprise and unprovoked offensive was the largest and bloodiest breach of the cease-fire regime installed in 1994 through a trilateral agreement between NKR, Armenia and Azerbaijan. The active phase of the armed conflict lasted until 12pm on April 5, when by active interference of the international community the cease-fire regime of 1994 was restored,” the report reminds.

“The report considers three war crimes committed by Azerbaijani AF against NKR combatants and civilians: torture, execution (violence to life) and mutilation of dead bodies,” Ombudsman Ruben Melikyan told a press conference in Talish today. According to him, “all three actions are war crimes under International Humanitarian Law.

The facts of torture, execution, and mutilation documented in the report are established on the basis of forensic expertise reports (and photographs attached to them), as well as, in some cases, collaborating evidence (such as witness interviews, the analysis of pictures and videos published by the Azerbaijani users).

Click here for the full report.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Armenian Alumni from U.S. Exchange Programs Win U.S. Department of State Grant to Aid People with Disabilities

May 5, 2016

Six Syrian Armenians Kidnapped on the Border with Turkey

July 29, 2013

Where Education Is Valued, Education Flourishes

September 14, 2014

Armenian Pavilion at London Book Fair

April 28, 2014

Armenian Patriarchate in Istanbul Attacked

May 5, 2013

“Guiligian” School for Syrian Armenian Children Opens in Yerevan

October 10, 2012

ACA Participates In The Los Angeles County “Day of Remembrance For The Armenian Genocide”

April 17, 2012

Armenian Quarters Of Aleppo Rocked By Heavy Fighting

February 17, 2016

Open Letter to Ambassador Yovanovich

April 22, 2011

ACA Endorses Candidates for November Elections in California

October 27, 2014

Leave a Reply























 