Yerevan Hosts Eastern Partnership Dialogue on Innovation, Research and Science

YEREVAN (Combined Sources) — The eighth Eastern Partnership Informal Ministerial Meeting is taking place in Yerevan on 17 November.

Armenian Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan said at the framework press conference that they had detailed discussions with European partners on Horizon 2020 Research and Innovation programme (2014-2020), which Armenia joined this May.

He informed that it was agreed upon with the European Union to form a common network of associated countries in the process.

“Member countries of Horizon 2020 will have new opportunities to integrate their scientific system in European agencies,” the Minister said.

During the session Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations and Carlos Moedas, EU Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation launched the EU4Innovation initiative together with the Eastern Partnership countries.

Commissioner Hahn noted that the most important goal of the cooperation is to assist Armenia’s economic development. “It is possible, if there is quality labor power, qualified scientists, and equipment for production. We should use in full the potential of scientific works and innovations that we already have. This event is aimed at strengthening of further cooperation,” the Commissioner said.

Commissioner Moedas commented “Innovation is crucial for competitiveness and addressing global challenges such as climate change and sustainable development. Our new initiative, EU4Innovation, will boost the innovation capacities of our Eastern partners. It will stimulate innovative ideas and support them on the way to market, while at the same time draw on the existing knowledge and networks we are building in the EU.”