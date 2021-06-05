Author
Share article
The post has been shared by 0 people.
Facebook 0
Twitter 0
Pinterest 0
Mail 0

YEREVAN — The Universal Postal Union (UPU) has decided not to register the “Azerbaijan 2020” postage stamps issued by Azerbaijan in their database, as those stamps contradict the relevant provisions of the Union Convention and Code of Conduct, the Ministry of High-Tech Industry informs.

The Union has asked Azerbaijan to reconsider issuing the stamps.

Following the military aggression against Artsakh unleashed by Azerbaijan in 2020, the Ministry of High Technologies of Armenia and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs sent letters to the Union drawing attention to “obvious hatred and xenophobia against Armenians” in the postage stamps issued by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

The leadership of the Universal Postal Union informed the Armenian side about their about-stated decision.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Get notified of the latest updates from MassisPost.

You May Also Like

Armenia Records Major Improvements in Democratic Progress and Economic Freedoms Indicators

YEREVAN (Arka.am) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during his morning live…

Rep. Adam Schiff Statement on the Anniversary of the Independence of the Republic of Armenia

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) released the following statement:…

Pashinian Sees No Rifts In Armenian-Russian Relations

YEREVAN (RFE/RL) — Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has downplayed problems in…

Celebrity Diplomacy: Redefining Armenia’s Role in the Diaspora

LOS ANGELES — Six hundred people came to the University of Southern…