U.S. Embassy Brings U.S. & Armenian Companies Together to Make Mining Sustainable

YEREVAN — On November 16, the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan, in partnership with the Ministry of Economic Development and Investments, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, and HSBC Bank, organized a one-day sustainable mining business conference. The goal was to connect Armenian mine operators with well-known U.S. companies that offer products and services that ensure greater mine productivity, employee safety, and nature protection. Representatives from seven leading U.S. companies and 35 Armenian mining companies attended the event.

The conference was designed to strengthen the growing commercial ties between the United States and Armenia by introducing leading American businesses to Armenian mining sector operators, and by giving the American companies the opportunity to showcase the latest technological advances in the field.

“Mining, done responsibly and transparently in line with the highest international environmental and social standards, can be a successful investment and be of benefit to the Armenian people,” said Ambassador Richard M. Mills, Jr. in his opening remarks. “Sustainable mining, using the latest technology and equipment, can be safe for mining workers and can protect Armenia’s environment.”

The day-long event helped the U.S. companies gain a greater understanding of the objectives and priorities of Armenia’s government leaders and businesses, as well as the perspectives of multilateral financing institutions and other key business actors.

“Today we’re focusing on the mining sector, because as you know, it is one of the leading sectors in the Armenian economy and a major contributor to the GDP and the country’s exports. Mining represents real opportunities for Armenia,” said Ambassador Mills. “And these opportunities are not just ideas on paper; there are successful mining enterprises that are already in operation and looking to expand. We want to see them grow, and at the same time preserve the country’s natural beauty, invest in the communities where they operate, and protect their workforce.”

Seven U.S. corporations – Modular Mining Systems, General Electric, Caterpillar/Zeppelin, IBM, Honeywell, Terra Source Global and Dow – sent representatives to Yerevan to present their products and services and to learn about business opportunities in Armenia. The one-day program also featured presentations by EBRD Armenia, HSBC Bank, Lydian International, and Armenian government officials.