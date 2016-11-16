Top Posts
Turkish Nationalists Spray Racist Graffiti on Armenian School Wall in Istanbul

November 16, 2016

ISTANBUL — Racist graffiti writings were painted on the wall of Istanbul’s Mkhitarian college, proclaiming “One night, we suddenly will be in Karabakh,” according to a statement by “New Zartonk” movement.

“Yesterday morning we noticed a writing on the wall of Mkhitarian school. Unfortunately, we are witnessing how anti-Armenian hate speech is growing day by day. However we are not afraid, we are not leaving, we are staying. We exist, existed and will exist”, the announcement reads.

Numerous similar racist writings have occurred previously as well, on the walls of Holy Cross seminary and the Kalfaian Armenian school.

Republican People’s Party lawmaker Sezgin Tanrkulu raised the issue in the Parliament of Turkey, however the question remained un-responded by PM Yildirimn.

