Meghri Checkpoint at Armenian-Iranian Border to be Modernized
Armenia

Meghri Checkpoint at Armenian-Iranian Border to be Modernized

May 4, 2017

YEREVAN — Armenia’s State Revenue Committee (SRC) has begun the modernization of a border crossing near the southern town of Meghri on the border with Iran. According to Armen Sakapetyan, the deputy chief of the State Revenue Committee, the modernization of the border crossing is part of a larger program designed to modernize all border checkpoints of Armenia. The project aims to create conditions conducive to business and commodity turnover.

“Modernization of the Meghri border crossing point is the continuation of the program of modernization of the northern checkpoints of Bagratashen, Gogavan and Bavra,” said Sakapetyan.

He added that the “improved conditions will provide an opportunity to apply procedures meeting modern standards.”

He said the Meghri border checkpoint will have one window stop system to allow freight carriers and persons crossing the border to deal with one structure. He added that the modernized premises of the checkpoint will help speed up the servicing of cargo transportation.

The SRC said the modernization of the Meghri border checkpoint is a joint effort together with the UN with the financing of the EU and with the assistance of the International Center for the Development of Migration Policy. It is expected to stimulate trade turnover between Armenia and Iran.

The 20 million euro worth program on migration management and border modernization, financed by the EU, kicked off in Armenia in 2016.

The modernization of the checkpoint at the country’s southern border will boost the commodity turnover between Armenia and Iran. The two countries intend to implement on-line data exchange within the framework of the joint use of the border crossing point.

