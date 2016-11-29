Top Posts
Home Armenia Armenia’s Karahunj Included in Top 10 Ancient Sites for Stargazing
ArmeniaNews

Armenia’s Karahunj Included in Top 10 Ancient Sites for Stargazing

November 29, 2016

YEREVAN — The megalithic complex Karahunj located in Armenia has been included in top 10 ancient sites for stargazing. The list was made by photographer Babak Tafreshi for National Geographic. ”About 3,000 miles east of the cromlech in Portugal is the Armenian Stonehenge, near Sisian. Also known as Zorats Karer, it includes 223 stones, some weighing up to 10 tons. Some have a circular hole,” the author writes.

According to him, the place is especially good for gazing at Orion. The list also includes Chaci Canyon in New Mexico, Almendres Cromlech in Portugal, Meteora Monastery in Greece, Alamut Castle in Iran, etc.

karahunj3

karahunj2

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

John Kerry Holds Joint Meeting with Sarkisian and Aliyev

September 4, 2014

Rev. Berdj Djambazian Appointed Minister to the Armenian Evangelical Union of North America

August 27, 2015

PACE Committee Approves New Anti-Armenian Report

November 24, 2015

World Bank Approves $120 Million Loans For Armenia

July 3, 2014

LA City Council Introduces Resolution Urging President Obama to Acknowledge Armenian Genocide

March 26, 2015

George Clooney: Armenian Genocide Not Only Pain of Armenian People, but of All Humanity

April 23, 2016

Turkey Condemns Obama’s Statement on Armenian Genocide

April 25, 2011

Turkish Army Chief Vows Continued Aid to Azerbaijan

October 6, 2015

Ani Ruins Reveal Hidden Secrets from Below

August 26, 2014

Armenia to Host World Congress on Information Technologies (WCIT) in 2019

March 10, 2016

Leave a Reply























 