Armenia’s Karahunj Included in Top 10 Ancient Sites for Stargazing

YEREVAN — The megalithic complex Karahunj located in Armenia has been included in top 10 ancient sites for stargazing. The list was made by photographer Babak Tafreshi for National Geographic. ”About 3,000 miles east of the cromlech in Portugal is the Armenian Stonehenge, near Sisian. Also known as Zorats Karer, it includes 223 stones, some weighing up to 10 tons. Some have a circular hole,” the author writes.

According to him, the place is especially good for gazing at Orion. The list also includes Chaci Canyon in New Mexico, Almendres Cromlech in Portugal, Meteora Monastery in Greece, Alamut Castle in Iran, etc.