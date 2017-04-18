Top Posts
Home Armenian Khachkar Dedication at Azusa Pacific University to Commemorate Armenian Genocide
ArmenianCommunityNews

Khachkar Dedication at Azusa Pacific University to Commemorate Armenian Genocide

April 18, 2017

AZUSA, CA — In remembrance of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Student Association at Azusa Pacific University will be hosting the “Azusa Pacific University Armenian Student Association Khachkar Dedication.”

The Khachkar was created to commemorate the 1.5 million lives that were lost during the Armenian Genocide from 1915-1923.

The reveal will be Saturday, April 22, 2017, at 1p.m. at East Campus of Azusa University (east side of Multimedia Classrooms, MMED 1-4 ). The address of the campus is 901 E. Alosta Ave., Azusa, CA 91702. The ceremony will be semi-formal.

The general public is cordially invited to attend to this special and memorable event. The admission is free.

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Planning the Future of Camp Armen

July 15, 2016

IMF Resident Representative Analyzes Positive and Negative Influences Of EEU Membership On Armenia

October 31, 2014

Azerbaijani Official Destroys Colombian Flag Taking it for Armenian

November 10, 2016

Azerbaijan Accuses U.S. Co-Chair James Warlick Of Pro-Armenian Bias

May 1, 2014

Assassinated Armenian Lieutenant Gurgen Margaryan’s Birthday Commemorated

September 26, 2012

New Publication Presents British Media Reports on the Armenian Genocide

October 11, 2013

Senate Appropriations Committee Supports Humanitarian Assistance for Karabakh

September 27, 2011

Turkish Intellectuals Who Have Recognized The Armenian Genocide: Dilek Kurban

February 8, 2015

S. D. Hunchakian Party’s 125th Anniversary Closing Ceremony Held in Glendale

November 21, 2012

Yerevan Transport Activists Again Clash With Police

October 31, 2013

Leave a Reply























 