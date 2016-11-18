American Armenian Rose Float Participating at the Tournament of Roses

PASADENA — The Pasadena Tournament of Roses has announced the 2017 float entries that will participate in the 128th Rose Parade presented by Honda, themed “Echoes of Success,” and the American Armenian Rose Float Association for a third year in a row will participate with their float “Field of Dreams.”

The 2017 Pasadena Tournament of Roses theme, “Echoes of Success,” tells the story of how our character has developed through the selfless contributions of others and celebrates their inspirational gifts. It is a celebration for those people, institutions and organizations that help in the success of others.

Our successes are unique to each of us. Success is not gauged by the final score, not by how much wealth we accumulate and should not be weighed against the accomplishments of others. Success is measured by our own personal satisfaction in knowing that we achieved our utmost by doing our best when facing challenges.

But success cannot be achieved alone. We need the support and influences of others. Family, teachers, friends and coaches contribute to our success. The cheering section at the finish line. The hospital volunteers. The teacher who stays after school to help a struggling student. The parents who drive to all of the soccer games. The little sister who says, “you can do it.”

These influences in our lives, these people of selfless commitment, these “Echoes of Success” make us who we are. The 2017 theme celebrates those who have been instrumental in helping each of us and in helping others achieve success. It’s about the people and cultures that lend us a hand in reaching our destination.

The America Armenian Rose Float Association will present to the world the echoes of success of the Armenian community featuring three children atop a majestic Artsakh (Karabagh) Stallion in the foreground descending from historic Mt. Ararat in the background where Noah’s Arc came to rest. Mt. Ararat has long stood as a spiritual symbol of faith for people around the world. Also growing out from the soil of this snow-capped mountain, a pomegranate tree with a peacock, a symbol of good fortune and fertility for Armenians around the world.

The children atop the Artsakh Stallion wear traditional Armenian garments, hold symbols representing Literature, Music and Science, paying tribute to the fields in which this historic ancient people have contributed to the collective human experience.

This year’s uplifting theme “Echoes of Success” is represented in this positive portrayal of the Armenian culture paying homage to accomplishments of Armenians in the fields of music, literature and science.

Join AARFA on December 11, 2016 for the Gala Under the Stars unveiling our “Field of Dreams.” For ticket information contact us at 626-788-9622 or Info@AARFA.org